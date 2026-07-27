Bushes create danger for drivers in Vratsa region

BTV viewers are reporting jungle roads in Vratsa region. These are important routes from the republican network that are not cleared of bushes and vegetation, which hinder drivers' visibility and create conditions for accidents.

One such example is the second-class road to Sofia through the Iskar Gorge. Nowhere between the villages of Rebarkovo and Eliseina is the road cleaned.

A driver who always travels this route said that he has a very difficult time traveling, as it is overgrown with bushes everywhere. There is no visibility on the bends.

„The situation is very serious. A car and a truck can no longer pass each other. Everyone tries to avoid scratching their car and so they go into the oncoming lane“, said the mayor of the village of Zverino, Stoyan Petrov.

According to him, it has not been cleaned from Rebarkovo to Eliseina.

The mayor of the village of Ignatitsa is organizing volunteers to clean the road. He said that the traffic is heavy and there is an accident every day.

You cannot see the signs from the bushes, and according to him, the turns are very dangerous. He called on drivers to drive with increased caution in order to save people's lives.

The RIA said that the cleaning will begin in August.