Greenpeace – Bulgaria: Dozens of oil slicks around Kairos ship

Satellite analysis by „Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria has identified dozens of oil slicks in the immediate vicinity of the sanctioned tanker „Kairos“, part of the Russian shadow fleet, which has been anchored in front of the port of Burgas for months. The observations show a recurring pattern of pollution in the period from late April to late July 2026 and raise serious doubts that the ship is the source of repeated pollution with oil products in the Black Sea – despite the authorities' claims that there is no such thing.

The analysis is based on images from the Sentinel-1, Sentinel-2 and PlanetScope satellite platforms. The earliest trace was recorded on an image from April 26, 2026, and subsequent satellite data showed new spots on May 14, as well as on July 14, 15, 17, 19 and 21. The coincidence between the radar and optical images shows the repeated appearance of spots with a shape and behavior characteristic of petroleum products on the sea surface in the immediate vicinity of the ship. Further checks are needed to definitively establish their origin, including through chemical analysis of samples and on-site inspection.

The ship “Kairos“ has been sanctioned by the European Union and the United Kingdom for transporting Russian petroleum products in violation of the imposed restrictions. In November 2025, the ship was damaged in an attack by a naval drone in Turkish waters, after which a Turkish tugboat let it drift to Bulgarian territorial waters. A rescue operation followed, after which the ship was anchored not far from the port of Burgas. It remains there to this day.

On July 22, numerous reports of pollution were filed in the area of our southern Black Sea coast. The Maritime Administration Agency reported stains in the water around the ship, but did not detect an active leak. According to Greenpeace, Bulgaria, the lack of a detected leak at this time does not explain the satellite traces that have been repeatedly registered in recent months, and they require a thorough investigation.

“With a high degree of confidence, we can say that the stains are from petroleum products. “Kairos“ is a disturbing warning about the cost of our dependence on fossil fuels. From the old oil tankers of the illegal Russian shadow fleet to the new gas drilling rigs, the logic remains the same – "The profits and political influence remain for corporations, oligarchs and dictatorial regimes, while the damage is to the global climate, the Black Sea and the people who depend on it for their livelihoods. Until we limit our dependence on oil and gas, we will continue to expose our sea to enormous risk," said Martin Tomov, coordinator at “Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria.