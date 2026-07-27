Despite the announcement tonight of another halt to airstrikes in the Middle East, oil prices on international exchanges remain high. At Bulgarian gas stations, however, the prices of gasoline, diesel and propane-butane are steadily rising.

“Fuel prices are rising by 1-2 cents almost every day. For the last 15 days, we have seen an increase in diesel fuel by over 20 cents, and in gasoline by over 7-8 cents. Gas is just starting to rise in price,“ he said in “This Morning“ on bTV Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov, Deputy Chairman of the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuels.

„We hope for a happy summer and to travel cheaper, but it will not happen given the situation in the Middle East“, he believes.

Hadzhidimitrov said that at the moment it is very difficult to predict what fuel prices will be in the fall.

„If the situation is like this, it is natural that they will go up. Over the past 20 days, wholesale diesel prices on our exchanges have risen by about 30 cents, which has not yet been reflected“, explained Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov.

The expectations are that this week diesel fuel will increase in price by about 6-7 cents.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that the situation in the Middle East will calm down and that this will not happen, but if this persists, we will see even higher prices this week“, predicted Hadzhidimitrov.

He stated that despite these prices, he does not see a decline in fuel consumption in our country.

“When it becomes expensive, people should limit their driving. The state should intervene very minimally in every business, not just ours, so that there is a free market and no support for one or another market participant,“ said Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov.