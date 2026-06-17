The father of the deceased Ivana in Blagoevgrad demanded the full truth about the death of his daughter

The father of the deceased 16-year-old girl in Blagoevgrad, Stoyne Stoynev, demanded a full clarification of the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death during the peaceful vigil organized tonight in memory of the girl.

In front of the gathered citizens, Stoynev expressed distrust in the work of the police and the prosecutor's office in the case and stated that, in his opinion, a number of circumstances surrounding his daughter's death had not been clarified. He called for a thorough examination of all collected data and witness testimonies in the investigation.

During his statement, he announced that he had filed a request for an exhumation and additional expert examinations, stating that he had not received a response to his request at the moment.

In front of those present, the father of the deceased Ivana called on the institutions to continue working on the case until the facts and circumstances surrounding the tragic incident are fully clarified. He also appealed to the media to continue monitoring the development of the investigation.

During the vigil, Stoine Stoynev said that he had provided the investigating authorities with information about an alleged drug distribution scheme, including data on financial transactions and possible leakage of information to persons under investigation. He called on the institutions to verify all the data provided.

The father of the deceased girl also stated that he intends to continue collecting information on the case and is considering creating an organization that unites relatives of victims of crimes and serious incidents in order to protect their rights and seek greater accountability from the institutions.

The incident in which the minor girl died caused a public outcry in Blagoevgrad and a peaceful vigil was organized at the end of last month.

BTA recalls that at the end of May, a minor girl was found dead next to an apartment building in Blagoevgrad. During an inspection of the area on the other side of the building, the police found a minor lying there, who was transported to a hospital in Sofia with life-threatening injuries, and subsequently underwent intensive care treatment, followed by conservative treatment and observation at the Children's Intensive Care Unit of “Pirogov”, after which he was discharged.

The prosecutor's office indicted a 20-year-old man in the case. On May 27, the prosecutor's office's request for a preventive measure “detention in custody“ of the accused Alexander Georgiev was considered. The Blagoevgrad District Court dismissed the request, ruling that the accused be released immediately.

On May 29, the District Prosecutor's Office – Blagoevgrad filed a protest against the court's ruling, the Appellate Prosecutor's Office – announced Sofia.

Earlier this month, the Sofia Court of Appeal released Alexander Georgiev without a detention order, and the decision is final.