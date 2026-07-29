The National Assembly will urgently consider a law on "Lukoil" to guarantee the operation of the refinery and avoid sanc

The Ministry of Economy managed to prepare an adequate law, which will be urgently considered in the Plenary Hall today, in order to save the sanctions, to guarantee reliable, uninterrupted operation of the refinery in Burgas, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Radev noted that last week the Constitutional Court (CC) rejected this law as unconstitutional. “And what happens now, when this week this decision of the CC is promulgated and enters into force, the management of the refinery immediately goes “under the hat“ of the Russian shareholders, i.e. we automatically go into sanctions mode“, he pointed out the prime minister.

He recalled that the law on “Lukoil“, adopted last year, has led to very serious problems for the refinery and the state. “Lukoil“ accounts have been blocked and the possibility of trading oil with companies registered in Switzerland, where most of them are, has been limited.

Radev added that in this regard an arbitration claim for 3 billion euros has been filed against Bulgaria. “I hope that we will also defuse this “mine”, added the prime minister.