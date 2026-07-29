Andrey Yankulov: Prime Minister Radev has an absolute majority in parliament, but prosecutors are hindering him

Prime Minister Radev began today's meeting of the Council of Ministers with the important political message that the prosecutor's office has stopped the investigation into government corruption.

This was stated on "Facebook" by former acting Minister of Justice Andrey Yankulov.

In addition to being included in the camp of the "smart and beautiful", right, because this is their "support". As is often said, "the basis for their political existence".

Unlike them, however, his party not only has an absolute majority in parliament, but on the topic of successfully checking and balancing the prosecutorial power, it would even gather a constitutional majority.

But beyond the statement of the current state of affairs, which is anything but new, where is the concept of how to act politically in order to seek the necessary change?

What is the concept of what needs to be done so that the investigation of political corruption is not (so easily) thwarted?

There is no such concept.

I am afraid that if all the eggs are placed in the basket "a new Supreme Judicial Council elects the new Prosecutor General" and he starts them next year after the summer holidays, this will not lead to the expected result.