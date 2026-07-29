The Baba Alino case disappeared from the annual report of the State Agency for National Security

The “Baba Alino“ case, defined as one of the most serious cases for national security, is completely absent from the published annual report of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) for 2025. The information about the lack of data on the development coincides with the refusal of the National Assembly to allow a hearing of the chairman of the agency, Plamen Tonchev, regarding the activities of the Ukrainian group KUB.

The request for parliamentary control was submitted by MP Kosta Stoyanov, but was rejected by the chairman of the parliament from “Progressive Bulgaria“ through procedural methods.

In his reasons for the requested hearing, Stoyanov points out that the first official data on the criminal activity of the Ukrainian organization and its owner Oleg Nevzorov date back to 2022. According to information reported in the media by the former director of the TDNS - Varna Kiril Dimov, the regional structure developed the group for money laundering in the amount of tens of millions of euros.

Money flows to Bulgaria, property purchases, construction activities and the origin of the funds were checked. The conclusion of the TDNS - Varna was that two individuals pose a threat to the country's national security, one of which is Oleg Nevzorov.

Subsequently, it became clear that the former director of the National Security Agency Denyo Denev canceled the order to expel Nevzorov just ten days after it was issued. According to the allegations, this happened after a call to the Ukrainian ambassador. According to former Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, there is evidence of the diplomat's actions before the withdrawal of the measure, which constitute gross interference in the internal affairs of Bulgaria.

During a hearing at the Commission for Control over Services, its chairman Rumen Milanov indicated that Denyo Denev did not remember the reasons for the cancellation of the expulsion. According to Kiril Dimov, Nevzorov had contacts in the National Assembly and enjoyed political patronage.

The lack of information on the case in the official report of the National Security Agency for 2025 is an additional argument for the need for answers before the parliamentarians.

„Not only because of the enormous public interest, but also in connection with the senior officials and politicians involved, we believe that it is extremely urgent to hear Plamen Tonchev on the KUB case. It is important to know during the management of SANS by Plamen Tonchev what measures were taken to investigate the illegal actions of the Ukrainian group KUB and what actions will be taken in the future against this group in view of the fact that a large part of the companies associated with this company are currently rebranding, thus continuing with full force the commission of illegal actions on the territory of our country, undisturbed by the rulers at the local and national level,“, Kosta Stoyanov is categorical.