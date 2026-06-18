Minister of Transport: Audits are being carried out at BDZ, NRIC and Bulgarian Posts

Rail transport is our Achilles' heel, said Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev during the first blitz control in the transport committee.

He presented the main priorities in the work of his team and answered questions from MPs.

According to the minister, rail transport remains the most serious challenge facing the system. Audits are currently being carried out at BDZ, NRIC and “Bulgarian Posts“, and after their completion, specific data and measures will be presented.

A check of the contract with the new private railway carrier has been assigned, Peev answered a question from a deputy.

“Bulgaria is an undisputed leader in air navigation services and is among the top three countries in Europe in this sector. Things are not like this in other areas of transport and communications. The irony is that Bulgarian airspace is the door to Europe, and rail transport is the stopper“, explained the Minister of Transport.

Georgi Peev pointed out that the liabilities of “Bulgarian Posts“ amount to nearly 135 million euros and stressed the need for restructuring and reforms in the company. In his words, given the important social function of the postal operator, no closure of post offices is planned.

The Minister emphasized that among the main priorities of the Ministry of Transport and Communications is the timely implementation of projects under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, including the project for large-scale deployment of digital infrastructure worth nearly 200 million euros.

Regarding the development of regional airports, the Minister noted that new concession analyses are being prepared, which will outline the opportunities for investment and development of airport infrastructure in the country.