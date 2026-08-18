SANS: We check every signal of violent extremism and radicalization

Preventing and intercepting threats related to violent extremism and radicalization is a priority in the activities of the State Agency “National Security“ (DANS), the Agency reported to bTV.

When asked what signals against nationalist organizations, radical neo-Nazi formations and fascist groups were received, by whom and what measures were taken, the DANS replied that this was classified information.

“Given the dynamically changing security environment, the DANS updates and adapts its approaches to new threats, technological challenges and modes of action“, the Agency indicated.

“DANS checks each signal or information that contains data or warns of actions related to specific threats“, the Agency wrote.

According to them, the DANS conducts independently and in cooperation with other Bulgarian structures, partner services and organizations a wide range of actions to collect intelligence information, analysis and surveillance to uncover these threats, as well as targeted actions to prevent and intercept them or taking measures to mitigate them.

On Monday, the Plovdiv District Court remanded in custody the tenant of the premises where the members of the neo-Nazi club "Blood and Honor" in Plovdiv met - Ivaylo Kolev.

The court imposed a bail of 1,000 euros for the helper Ivelin Velev. His 18-year-old son Teodor Velev has been released from custody, there is no evidence that he is involved.

The charges against the three are for preaching or inciting discrimination, hatred and violence based on race, nationality or sexual orientation, announced the Deputy District Prosecutor of Plovdiv Neno Dimov. The remaining 15 of the detainees have been released.

The neo-Nazi group "Blood and Honor" has had roots in our country for more than 20 years. It has repeatedly come into the spotlight of the authorities and the media, and is banned in many countries around the world.

“Blood and Honor“ is an international Nazi network, founded in the late 1980s. It preaches ideas that opened some of the darkest pages in the history of human civilization.

In our country, the first attempts of this network to popularize itself were noticed in 2001.