Sofia Municipality: Air quality data in Sofia is stabilizing

In connection with the smog in Sofia, caused by large-scale forest fires in the Republic of Serbia, the Sofia Municipality informs that the situation with the quality of atmospheric air in the city is improving.

Dynamics of indicators: According to official data from the National Monitoring System of the Ministry of Environment and Water and the Mobile Automatic Station of the Sofia Municipality, a momentary peak in the levels of fine dust particles (PM10) was registered between 12:00 and 13:00. The highest values were recorded at AIS “Nadezhda“, where at 12:00 the hourly concentration reached 100 µg/m³, with an average daily rate of 50 µg/m³

By 15:00 the measurements showed a trend towards decreasing concentrations at all monitoring points:

AIS “Nadezhda“: levels dropped to 56.56 µg/m³.

AIS “Druzhba“ and AIS “Mladost“: respectively 46.26 µg/m³ and 42.9 µg/m³

AIS „Pavlovo“: 38.33 µg/m³.

Mobile automatic measuring station (Tsar Osvoboditel): 48.46 µg/m³.

All other monitored indicators – ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide – remain permanently within the regulatory requirements.

Meteorological forecast: According to data from the National Institute of Meteorology, the smog was carried over the Sofia Basin by a strong northwestern wind and as a result of large fires in neighboring Serbia. The expert forecast is favorable – The wind will continue with the same direction and intensity until tomorrow at noon, which will help the complete and permanent dispersion of pollutants from the ground air layer.

The Sofia Municipality continues continuous monitoring and will provide up-to-date information with any change in the situation. Citizens are advised to stop staying outdoors and close the windows of their homes in case they feel smoke again.



You can follow the air data on the official platform on the Sofia Municipality website.