Eurostat: Bulgaria has the lowest cost of living in the EU

Bulgaria retains its position as the country with the lowest consumer prices in the European Union in 2025. Eurostat data shows that the price level in our country is only 63% of the EU average, which ranks the country in first place in terms of accessibility of goods and services among all 27 member states.

After Bulgaria, Romania ranks with 65% of the EU average price level and Poland with 73%. At the opposite end of the ranking are Denmark, where prices reach 140% of the average for the union, Ireland with 136% and Luxembourg with 132%.

The data show that the differences in the cost of living between individual countries continue to be significant despite the common European market.

Bulgaria's performance in housing costs - the category with the greatest weight in household budgets - is particularly impressive. In 2025, the price level of housing costs in our country is only 41% of the average for the European Union. This is the lowest value among all member states and is more than four times lower than the 190% reported in Ireland, which is the most expensive country in this category.

In food and non-alcoholic beverages, the differences between individual countries are smaller. The highest prices were recorded in Luxembourg - 122% of the EU average, while the lowest were in Romania - 80%.

The statistics also show that the greatest differences between Member States are in education. There, price levels range from 334% of the EU average in Luxembourg to 42% in Romania.

Eurostat data confirm that Bulgaria continues to offer the lowest consumer prices in the European Union. While the lower price levels also reflect income differences between Member States, they also highlight the country's competitive advantage in terms of living costs and the accessibility of basic goods and services.