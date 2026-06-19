Alexandra Sterkova: There is no consensus between the parties on the proposals for judicial reform

I would not call the proposals of the ruling majority judicial reform. This is the beginning of a process to launch it. Three bills were considered to amend the Judiciary Act. Ours proposed significant changes related to the way the Supreme Judicial Council is constructed and elected. However, our proposals were not adopted. The ruling parties announced that a consensus had been reached between the political forces in parliament, but this is not the case because agreement on all issues was not reached. This was said by the MP from “Democratic Bulgaria” Alexandra Sterkova on the air of “The Day Live” on NOVA NEWS.

She insisted that the main texts will be supported by the SB, but they will insist on the ones proposed by them. The MP said that currently the Supreme Administrative Court acts as a second instance, controlling career appointments, disciplinary proceedings that have not gone “properly” through the Supreme Judicial Council.

Sterkova also commented on Bulgaria's veto on EU sanctions against Russia. She described the decision as a strategic mistake. She added that Rumen Radev is turning Bulgaria into “Orban's Hungary” and placing it in isolation in the European Union.

The MP also said that in order to work towards a balanced budget, expenses must be reduced.