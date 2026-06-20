Green light for Bulgaria: On the verge of leaving the money laundering grey list

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - the body that monitors and controls money laundering - has given the green light for Bulgaria to leave the “grey list“, reports BNT.

The decision states that Bulgaria has largely implemented its Action Plan for removal from the list, which seriously hinders foreign investment in the country. One final on-site inspection remains to confirm that the reforms implemented are irreversible.

Bulgaria was represented at the meeting in Paris by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov. He assured that our country has implemented all the measures from the Action Plan and is ready to demonstrate the effectiveness of the reforms implemented. According to him, Bulgaria will continue its efforts at all levels to strengthen the system for combating money laundering.