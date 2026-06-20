Second unit of Bobov Dol TPP restarted

The second unit of Bobov Dol TPP will be restarted today, confirmed the company's executive director, Eng. Chavdar Stoynev, BNT reports.

The power was forcibly stopped by the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Water on May 21 until all shortcomings and violations of environmental requirements are eliminated. The TPP assures that the regulations have been met.

The first unit of the plant is under long-term repair and will not operate until the end of September. The third unit is under emergency repair and is expected to be launched next week.

The plant has put all its resources and potential into action. Specialists from outside were also brought in to resolve the difficult situation.

The municipalities of Bobov Dol and Dupnitsa expressed their full support for the plant to operate again, as otherwise about 1,200 people could be left without work.