Atanas Atanasov: The current rulers are turning the parliament into a rubber stamp

The current rulers are turning the parliament into a rubber stamp, said Atanas Atanasov in the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov".

Atanas Atanasov, DB: "The current rulers are turning the parliament into a rubber stamp. This is some kind of power. In the government, the main figures are officers from the Air Force of the People's Republic of Bulgaria - people with a formed worldview and awe of "big brother", and this is evident. Radev received powerful support from certain Bulgarian circles for a policy against the "conquered state", against the corrupt model. The messages he is now sending are to voters who were sucked out of the BSP shell."

Regarding the 21st package of sanctions on Russia and Bulgaria's position, Atanasov said.

Atanas Atanasov, DB: "What interest does Bulgaria have in protecting the interests of the Russian patriarch? There has been no Orthodoxy in Russia since 1917, and the Russian Church is a division of the special services. This is being used for internal use in Bulgaria to satisfy the feelings of Radev's Russophile voters. The risks of Bulgaria's isolation are present in view of Prime Minister Radev's firm position in favor of Russia. The fact that they are smiling does not mean that important nuances in the behavior of the Bulgarian Prime Minister are not being appreciated. They also evaluate it in the publications of the Western press."

About the state of the opposition in parliament, Atanasov said

Atanas Atanasov, DB: "The opposition is divided. We are in a severe confrontation with the current rulers. The weak point is the fragmented opposition. There is a risk that ("Progressive Bulgaria") will get the last piece of the puzzle in the fall, taking the presidency. We must mobilize and resist, we must mobilize so that we can seek victory in the presidential elections."