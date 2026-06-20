Sevda Shishmanova: The US did not achieve any of its goals. And Iran demonstrated that it fully controls the Strait of H

The US failed to achieve any of the goals it set at the beginning of the war with Iran. This was stated in the program “This Saturday“ by journalist Sevda Shishmanova.

The 14-point memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran extended the ceasefire agreement by 60 days. Oil tankers also departed through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The situation is extremely dynamic. Currently, Witkoff and Kushner are on their way to Geneva to renew the second phase of the agreement and reach agreements on specific details,“ she explained.

According to her, the agreement was on the verge of derailing on Friday, due to the sharp positions between Iran and the United States. “And this became the occasion for the conflict between Israel and “Hezbollah“. Let's say that this is the vulnerable part of the agreement“.

“Yesterday was spent entirely under the auspices of achieving a truce, albeit another temporary one, between “Hezbollah“ and Israel. This is the second, but very main front in this war, since “Hezbollah“ is in practice Iran. And if in Iran itself and in the Strait of Hormuz Tehran is at war with the US, then in Lebanon Iran is at war with Israel“, the journalist explained.

According to Shishmanova, this agreement will be placed entirely in the context of everything that is happening between Israel and Lebanon.

“Israel is the big bet at the moment whether there will be a truce that lasts longer. That is why there were very sharp remarks exchanged between Netanyahu and J.D. Vance in recent days. For the US, it is clear that this is a critically important agreement. They insist at all costs on signing a "deal", as Trump calls it, Shishmanova emphasized.

According to the journalist, the first goal of the United States was to destroy Iran's nuclear program and, accordingly, prevent the creation of nuclear weapons.

“The second was to somehow destroy Iran's missile stockpiles, to exhaust Tehran so that it could not attack US allies in the Persian Gulf and US bases“.

“One of the very loudly acclaimed goals was the overthrow of the ayatollahs' regime - something that we saw also did not happen. That is, none of these goals have been achieved“, commented Shishmanova.

“At the same time, Iran has resisted a superpower and demonstrated that it fully controls the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to the extent that it can somehow blackmail the world economy. Trump himself admitted that one of the big reasons for reaching this agreement is that the world economy is facing unpredictability and collapse, which for him domestically is an exceptional problem“, the journalist believes.

Shishmanova explained that the third thing the US is forced to do is to start renegotiating sanctions against Iran. “That is, Iran is starting to sell oil, it is starting to negotiate to unfreeze its frozen assets, and another thing that has caused an extremely sharp reaction, especially among Republicans in the US, is these 300 billion that are on the table and that are somehow negotiating for the restoration of Iran“.

“It is important to note that the US has a deadline to reach this agreement, because the midterm elections are coming in November. It must be achieved long before that, so that the situation can somehow be brought under control domestically“, she commented.

According to Shishmanova, Trump cannot build a positive image, but at least he should try to minimize the damage. “If he loses both Congress and the Senate, his government will be compromised“.