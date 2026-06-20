International Lavender Festival is taking place in Chirpan

The purple color of lavender is undoubtedly among the most impressive sights in the coming days in the Chirpan region. The reason is the International Lavender Festival, which is taking place in the city and offers various events and activities at several locations.

In addition to the beautiful views, visitors can also enjoy various activities. According to the organizers, this year's program includes events at four different locations - in the lavender fields, in two of the squares in Chirpan and in the village of Srednogradishte, writes Nova TV.

„This year, for the first time, we also have a hammock party with lavender beer, as well as hang gliding flights in the village of Rupkite. We have several fields, but here are the main activities with the wonderful art installations, where groups of tourists traditionally stop," Tanya said.

The organizers note that this year the lavender is blooming a little later than usual, but the interest in the festival remains high.

Among the attractions is the special drink “lavanada“ - homemade lemonade with lavender. Preparing the drink takes only seconds.

“We put ice, lemon and lavender essence, which actually makes the lemonade. The essence is homemade. We add carbonated water and that's how our lavanada is made“, Bozhidara showed.

According to her, the drink is offered every year during the festival and enjoys great interest among visitors.