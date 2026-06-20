Karakachanov: Transparency regarding holders of Bulgarian citizenship occupying high public positions in the RSM

In recent years, we have been witnessing a disturbing paradox. Dozens of representatives of the political, administrative and public elite of the Republic of North Macedonia have acquired Bulgarian citizenship on the basis of declared Bulgarian origin, while at the same time some of them actively participate in hate campaigns, historical falsifications and political propaganda against Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people.

This practice not only undermines trust in the institution of Bulgarian citizenship, but also raises the question of loyalty to the state on the part of individuals who have voluntarily declared their belonging to the Bulgarian nation in order to receive the relevant rights and privileges.

In this regard, VMRO proposes the introduction of a mechanism for “Loyalty Audit“, based on the following principles:

1. Review of the grounds for retaining Bulgarian citizenship in the event of proven actions against the interests of Bulgaria

To discuss the possibility of legislative changes that would provide for the withdrawal of Bulgarian citizenship acquired by origin, when there is established and proven behavior incompatible with the declared affiliation to the Bulgarian nation and with the interests of the Bulgarian state. The deprivation of citizenship should occur after legal establishment and under judicial control.

Such a measure should be applied only after a clear legal procedure, judicial control and in the presence of indisputable evidence of systematic participation in activities aimed at spreading hate speech, anti-Bulgarian propaganda or discrimination against the Bulgarian community.

Particular attention should be paid to persons who hold state, public, law enforcement or judicial positions in a foreign country and use their public position to pursue such a policy.

In the event of proven actions against the state and the conduct of hate speech against Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people by people who have acquired Bulgarian citizenship on the basis of Bulgarian origin, they should be held legally liable in accordance with Bulgarian legislation.

2. Publicity and transparency regarding holders of Bulgarian citizenship holding high public positions in the Republic of North Macedonia

VMRO - Bulgarian National Movement proposes that the competent Bulgarian institutions carry out official checks for the presence of Bulgarian citizenship among persons holding high state and public positions in the Republic of North Macedonia and that every Bulgarian citizen has access to this information.

The goal is not to violate personal rights or create lists for political use, but to ensure transparency on a matter of significant public interest. Bulgarian citizens have the right to know whether persons who publicly deny Bulgarian history, identity and cultural heritage are at the same time enjoying the rights and protection provided by Bulgarian citizenship.

This will make it clear which politicians and public figures maintain one position before their own public and completely different declarations before Bulgarian institutions.

Bulgarian citizenship is not just an administrative document. It is a legal and moral connection with the Bulgarian state and the Bulgarian nation. You cannot simultaneously enjoy the rights it grants and participate in campaigns against the state whose citizen you voluntarily declared that you want to be.

VMRO insists that the government of the Republic of Bulgaria develop legal mechanisms that will protect the authority of Bulgarian citizenship, national dignity and historical truth.