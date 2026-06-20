With his partial refusal to support the next package of sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Radev once again said something he has been saying since 2022 as president: the war in Ukraine will not be resolved this way - the way of the European leaders wandering around like headless flies. It will only be resolved with diplomacy. He said it very categorically to the EU, when they expected our eternally servile consent - available even before they asked us.

Of course, those accusing him of being a Kremlin agent collectively screamed in hysterics, because the only thing they had been waiting for since he came to power was for him to "get on the train to Moscow."

This was commented on "Facebook" by Ruzha Raicheva.

However, there is NO such train. There is Bulgaria with its capital Sofia, which for the FIRST time in an awfully long time is saying a very reasoned "no" to the EU on an issue that is not unimportant to us.

“Considering that "Lukoil" has filed an arbitration claim against Bulgaria for 3 billion euros, we will not allow the co-owner of “Lukoil” Vagit Alekperov to impose sanctions. This means that we will shoot ourselves in the foot. (…) We simply will not support sanctions in this form. We have the right to vote and we will use it. The leaders here know me very well. They know that my positions are always well-reasoned and are accepted with respect".

This is what Radev said and it is extremely clear.

When was the last time a ruling politician put Bulgaria's interests first, and not enthusiastically jump at every instruction, directive or act of the EU? For decades we have only been pushing each other, ready for anything, just to prove that we are not “second-hand Europeans”. However, this is proven not by pushing and pathetic flattery (which we have already seen enough of), but by categorical and reasoned positions. What Radev put forward.

P.S. There will be more howls and screams from those waiting to see the “train to Moscow”. It lives in their heads with TERRIBLE power.