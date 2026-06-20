Initiative Committee Nominates Andrey Gyurov for President

"Andrey Gyurov will be a candidate for president of the initiative committee that will nominate him. But we must mobilize with joint efforts to support him and send this pair to a runoff. I am not sure whether Georgi Kandev will be a candidate for vice president, that is Gyurov's decision. But I know that an initiative committee is being convened."

This was announced by the leader of DSB and Deputy Chairman of the 52nd National Assembly, Atanas Atanasov, to BNT.

And he opened the door that the initiative committee, which is "being assembled", aims to encompass the entire democratic and pro-European community.

"This is a common cause, so I think it is not my job to share information. I have not spoken to Georgi Kandev, I do not know him. But on the other hand, I know Andrey Gyurov well. And I think that this man has all the qualities to be president," he added.

Atanas Atanasov emphasized several times that he did not know whether Gyurov would choose Kandev as his vice-presidential candidate, but that the presidential candidate would receive support from DSB.