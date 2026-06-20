Last night, while I was writing my post about the clean, beautiful Sinemorets, about the care of the people there to protect it from greedy and unscrupulous types, a fuel oil spill reached the beaches.

This morning, instead of swimming, we were collecting fuel oil. The entire beach of Veleka was covered in tufts of fuel oil.

This is what Teodor Ushev wrote on "Facebook".

This is an environmental disaster. I don't know what the Minister of Ecology, the Minister of Tourism is doing.

But someone dumped an entire tanker of fuel oil into the sea. And the consequences are tragic - for the seas, for people, nature. For tourism.

Those two should have been on the beach with us this morning. And the guilty should get what they deserve.

One more thing - in the morning, besides the "usual suspects" nature guardians, concessionaire Filip and his wonderful people, the lifeguards, more than 50 Polish tourists were cleaning the beach, covered in fuel oil up to their ears.

Silent. Quiet. In the scorching sun.

During this time, Bulgarian vacationers were calmly lying on the sun loungers, watching us. They must have even been quietly snickering.

That's it.

It's clean now - come to the beach. And whoever spilled this fuel oil - no fine will be big enough!

I hope they catch him - but with this government - unlikely...