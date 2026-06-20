18-year-old dies in serious accident between Sopot and Karlovo

An 18-year-old young man has died after a serious accident on the section between Sopot and Karlovo, BNT reported.

The incident was reported at around 4:00 a.m. on 112. According to preliminary data, a Nissan car, driven by an 18-year-old driver, entered the oncoming lane and crashed at high speed into a concrete fence.

During the severe impact, one of the passengers - an 18-year-old young man - died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. The driver has been transported for treatment, and there is currently no official information about his condition. According to police, the young driver had only 10 months of driving experience.

Investigative teams inspected the scene. The causes of the serious accident are being clarified, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.