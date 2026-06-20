The body of a man was found in a dam near Dupnitsa

The body of a 72-year-old man, a resident of Dupnitsa, was found this morning in the "Dyakovo" dam, confirmed the press center of the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Interior in Kyustendil, quoted by BTA.

The signal was submitted to the emergency number 112. The man's identity has been established, the police explained.

The man's relatives reported today that he had left his home and was missing.

During the initial examination, no signs of violence were found. The body was transported for an autopsy to the Kyustendil General Hospital, the regional directorate added.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case and the prosecutor on duty has been notified.