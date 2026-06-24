Prof. Radulov: Varna is a hotbed for criminals, construction is taking place there in places that are prohibited

The former head of the State Security Service in Varna - Kiril Dimov, claims that in the case of Oleg Nevzorov, basic principles in the work of the services were violated and makes serious accusations against the head at the time - Denyo Denev.

"The cases related to "Baba Alino" and the area - date back to 2001, when the first cases of logging by the forest were identified. The attention of Varna residents was concentrated there for a long time, because they know that logging is taking place. This is an ongoing crime," said national security expert Prof. Nikolay Radulov in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

The issues surrounding the expulsion and patronage

If everything starts to unravel in relation to each building, we will see numerous crimes for which Nevzorov and the heads of companies should have been arrested long ago, not thrown out of the country, he believes.

"His expulsion looks like an attempt to send the main witness and perpetrator somewhere where he will not have access to him. It looks like an attempt to preserve his patrons. If he is pressed, he will talk nonsense. We cannot be guided by what anyone has said,", insisted Prof. Radulov to Bulgaria ON AIR.

Problems with construction and local authorities

According to the expert on national and international security, this is a "hotbed for criminals".

"Construction there is continuous. It is being built in places that seem unsuitable for construction and are probably places with construction bans. The local government is continuously turning a blind eye", is the opinion of Prof. Radulov.

There is no service that is independent, the guest emphasized.

"Denyo Denev should be questioned, because we do not know who ordered him what. It is good that he be heard in parliament, not in the committees. In many cases, materials have been sent to the prosecutor's office and there they disappear like into a black hole. It decides how quickly to work, who to question", analyzes Prof. Radulov.

The umbrella of the state and the international resonance of the case

The expert said that there is a system of "laundering hundreds of billions that the CIA is looking for".

"This system benefits from the patronage of the state. At a time when the one who is leading this construction in Bulgaria is threatened, the representative of the state is advocating for him. What is being said in Ukraine is that Nevzorov is connected to their intelligence services. Then we could assume that the whole story of construction is connected with creating a basis for countering attempts by these countries to limit financial support to Ukraine", he commented.

Prof. Radulov stressed that Varna is in shock, and a large protest is planned for tomorrow.