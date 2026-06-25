Weather today, forecast for Thursday, June 25: Sunny. Afternoon showers in the east and in the mountains

At night, precipitation will stop everywhere, and cloudiness will decrease. In the morning hours, visibility will be reduced in places, but during the day in most of the country it will be sunny throughout the day.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will occur in the eastern half and in the mountainous areas. Maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 33°, in Sofia - around 28°, on the coast - between 25° and 28°. The wind will be weak to moderate, with a direction from the east-northeast.

Also on the Black Sea coast it will be sunny, with isolated afternoon showers along the northern coast. A weak and moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast, along the southern coast - from the east. The sea waves will remain weak, and the sea water temperature is 23° - 24°. „

Good conditions for tourism in the mountains. It will be sunny, with more clouds in the second half of the day, when there will be precipitation and thunderstorms. The wind will be moderate, from the east-northeast, and the maximum temperatures in the resorts - from 18° in Malyovitsa and Aleko to 22° of Borovets.

On Friday there will be afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria.

Over the weekend it will be sunny, with a small chance of precipitation only in the mountains. Temperatures will also rise at the beginning of the new week, the maximums will be between 33° and 38°, and in more and more areas the minimums will not fall below 20°.