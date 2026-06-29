Kostadinov after the Berlin summit: The largest European country is Russia and without it Europe cannot exist

After the Berlin 2026 summit, which was held in the capital of Germany, Kostadinov summarized his impressions in a few sentences.

“ Yesterday I was in Berlin at a summit of the party “Europe of Sovereign Nations” (ESN). The meeting was opened by Stanislav Stoyanov, leader of the “Vazrazhdane” delegation in the European Parliament and chairman of the ESN. The leaders of our allies and like-minded people from Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia and the Netherlands were present.

At the meeting, I thought about something very interesting. As you know, we are often accused of being anti-European. The paradox is that the accusations come from people and parties who do not have a single phone number to call in Europe. At the same time, “Vazrazhdane” is among the leading factors in the European Parliament. Never forget that the only thing the EU and Europe have in common is that the EU is the biggest threat to the future of Europe. If we want to have a European civilization, we need a complete renegotiation of the EU. And most importantly - let's not forget that the largest European country is Russia and without it Europe cannot exist.”, Kostadinov wrote on the social network.

The large-scale forum was attended by leaders of national parties, part of the “Europe of Sovereign Nations” and the chairman of the EU parliamentary group - Rene Aust. During the meeting, a joint declaration on the common values of all parties in the EU was also signed. It is a continuation of the “Sofia Declaration” signed in April 2024 in Sofia, which marked the beginning of the creation of the European group and party ”Europe of Sovereign Nations”.