Scooters remain unregistered until 2027

The mandatory registration and “Civil Liability“ insurance for electric scooters are postponed for another year until the summer of 2027. The new draft of the Council of Ministers introduces requirements for placing two license plates measuring 30 by 200 mm without regional codes, and in the absence of documents for power, brand and serial number, owners will have to undergo a technical inspection. This decision prolongs the legal vacuum in which a number of municipalities such as Ruse find themselves, as insurance “remains blocked, since the policies are tied to the presence of a license plate“.

The deadline for the mandatory registration of individual electric vehicles (IEV), which was supposed to expire on July 1, 2026, is extended by another 12 months – at the earliest by the summer of 2027. This is clear from a new draft regulation of the Council of Ministers on a national registration regime, published for public consultation on the government portal strategy.bg. Another postponement deepens the legal vacuum that has blocked the process at the local level in municipalities such as Ruse in recent months, and in practice leaves electric scooters without the possibility of concluding “Civil Liability“ insurance for another year.

The official document regulates a completely new approach to license plates, eliminating the initial idea of regional codes indicating the respective municipality. Instead, a sequential national numbering is introduced in the order of receipt of applications. The draft stipulates that each vehicle will have two rectangular plates measuring 30 by 200 millimeters, on which black numbers will be written on a white background. One plate will be mounted vertically in front and to the left of the steering column, and the other must be placed horizontally on the left under the running board.

In order to be officially registered in the state register, owners will have to provide comprehensive information about their vehicle. Data on the factory or serial number, brand, model, permanent nominal power of the electric motor, maximum design speed and the scooter's own mass are required. In the event that documents of origin are missing or some of these technical parameters are unknown, the scooters will be subject to mandatory technical inspection and testing, reports Trud.

The postponement of the registration regime creates a serious paradox with the legally mandatory “Civil Liability“ insurance. Its actual implementation remains completely blocked, since the conclusion of insurance policies is directly linked to the presence of an official registration number. All this administrative chaos and the growing number of incidents became the reason in early June 2026 for the DRF to submit a bill to parliament for a “complete ban on electric scooters“.