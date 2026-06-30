Plamen Dimitrov: It is difficult for me to see what will be found wrong in the pension system

It is difficult for me to see what will be found wrong and irregular in the pension system, said the president of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) Plamen Dimitrov to journalists regarding the draft decisions submitted by “Progressive Bulgaria“ for an audit of the state of state finances in several areas, including pensions.

It is worth focusing attention on the medical expertise for TELK – whether there are violations and an impact on disability pensions and funds allocated to persons with disabilities, including personal assistants, commented Dimitrov.

He stressed that the unions and employers are categorical that the three-pillar pension model has no alternative. According to him, an audit of the pension system cannot discover something that is already unknown.

All audits are useful, especially when there is a new government and it wants to start fresh, commented the president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, BTA reported.

The Agency “Road Infrastructure“ (API) is worth conducting more serious audits, Dimitrov also pointed out.

Earlier today, the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions presented its latest study on the prices of products in the small consumer basket.