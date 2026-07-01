NRA inspects facilities along the Promenade

Employees of the National Revenue Agency launched massive night inspections of public catering establishments along the Promenade in Varna.

The operation is part of the traditional summer control campaign on the Black Sea coast.

In the first hours of the inspections, tax officials found a violation in one of the inspected establishments – failure to issue a receipt.

The Director of the “Communications“ Directorate at the Revenue Agency Anna Mitova explained to the media the main highlights of the operation:

Intensified night fiscal control : Checks on establishments continue throughout the night in order to conceal turnover.

: Checks on establishments continue throughout the night in order to conceal turnover. Checking the cash : Inspectors compare the money in the cash register with the fiscal reports in the cash registers.

: Inspectors compare the money in the cash register with the fiscal reports in the cash registers. Strict financial penalties : The fine for an unissued fiscal bill ranges from 100 to over 2000 euros , with the objects also threatened with sealing.

: The fine for an unissued fiscal bill ranges from , with the objects also threatened with sealing. Employment contracts and insurance: A check is being carried out to see whether seasonal workers have signed contracts and whether they are insured for their actual salaries.

This year, the checks are also being carried out jointly with the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC). Until August 8, the powers of the NRA include monitoring for unjustified price increases by sea, after which this control passes entirely to the CPC and the CPC.

Source: BTA, BNT