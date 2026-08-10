Heat up to 38° on Tuesday: Where a yellow code has been declared

Weather on August 11: Sun, dangerous heat in 16 areas and perfect sea

Tuesday, August 11, 2026, will bring even hotter and completely sunny weather across the country. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has already declared a yellow code for potentially dangerous heat for half of Bulgaria. Forecasters are warning citizens to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight in the afternoon.

Dangerous heat in 16 regions

According to official data from NIMH meteorologists on duty (weather.bg), maximum temperatures in the country will range between 33°C and 38°C. Due to high thermometer readings, a yellow warning code is in effect for the following 16 areas:

Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Pleven

Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse

Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Haskovo

Sliven, Yambol, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil

In the capital Sofia, the weather will be a little more bearable with maximum temperatures around 33°-34°. Atmospheric pressure will remain without significant change – slightly above the average for the month of August. During the day, a weak to moderate east-northeast wind will blow.

Ideal conditions on the Black Sea coast

For those vacationing on the native coast, Tuesday offers excellent beach conditions. The Black Sea coast will be extremely sunny and cooler compared to the interior of the country. Maximum temperatures along the coast will reach between 27°C and 31°C.

In Burgas and the region, the daily maximum will be around 30°C (burgasmedia.com), with practically zero chance of precipitation. According to Nova TV (nova.bg), the sea water temperature is 25°C-26°C, and the waves will be weak - only 1-2 points.

Weather in the mountains

The mountain ranges will also enjoy completely sunny weather. There will be a light to moderate wind from the northeast. Temperatures at an altitude of 1,200 meters will reach around 27°C, and at 2,000 meters they will settle around 19°C. The conditions for tourism are excellent, but it is recommended to wear appropriate protection against the strong mountain sun.