New prices from today: Electricity and heating are getting more expensive

As of today, July 1, 2026, new prices for household utilities in Bulgaria come into effect.

The decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) sets the tariffs for the next one-year period – until June 30, 2027.

How much will the electricity bill increase?

Electricity for households is increasing by an average of 2.99% for the entire country. The change by electricity distribution companies is as follows:

„Electrohold“ (West Bulgaria): increase with 3.11%

(West Bulgaria): increase with EVN (Southeastern Bulgaria): promotion with 2.86%

(Southeastern Bulgaria): promotion with „Energo-Pro“ (Northeastern Bulgaria): jump with 2.93%

The KEVR states that for the average household bill, the burden will be minimal – under 1 euro per month.

What's happening with heating and hot water?

Heat energy is experiencing a more serious increase, with the average increase for the country being 4.58%. The price increase varies by city:

Sofia and Pleven : the biggest price jump, as the users of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ will pay with 5.5% more.

: the biggest price jump, as the users of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ will pay with more. Vratsa: weakest feeling of new tariffs with minimal change.

The main driver for the upward price adjustment is the accumulated inflationary processes, the indexation of the operating costs of the companies and the reduced revenues in the Electricity System Security Fund. In this way, the regulator rejected the initial requests of some district heating companies for a drastic jump of over 50-70%.

Source: KEVR, BNR