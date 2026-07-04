Search underway for 8-year-old boy after tragedy in Struma River

The rescue operation along the Struma River in the area of the Kyustendil village of Pastuh, Nevestino municipality, remains in an active phase.

The tally from the serious incident, which occurred in the late afternoon of July 3, is three dead — an adult man and woman, as well as their 11-year-old granddaughter, whose body was found hours after the operation began. Teams on the scene continue to search for a second child.

Incident Timeline

Beginning of the tragedy: The incident was reported to the police around 17:30 on July 3 .

The incident was reported to the police around . Circumstances: The family from the town of Dupnitsa was on a picnic and beach near the local pools and rocks near the holiday village of the village of Pastuh.

The family from the town of Dupnitsa was on a picnic and beach near the local pools and rocks near the holiday village of the village of Pastuh. The fatal moment: According to initial information, the elderly were the first to enter the water, but were dragged away by the strong current of the river. The two older children tried to help them, and the water dragged them in as well.

According to initial information, the elderly were the first to enter the water, but were dragged away by the strong current of the river. The two older children tried to help them, and the water dragged them in as well. The surviving child: The youngest of the three children present remained on the shore — 6-year-old girl who did not enter the water, but managed to seek help. It is in good condition.

Casualty and Missing Data

Grandparents: The bodies of the drowned elderly family were located and removed first by the rescue teams that arrived on site.

The bodies of the drowned elderly family were located and removed first by the rescue teams that arrived on site. Първо открито дете: Късно вечерта на 3 юли бе намерено тялото на 11-годишно момиче . То е било открито във водата на около 150 метра по течението от мястото на инцидента.

Късно вечерта на 3 юли бе намерено тялото на . То е било открито във водата на около 150 метра по течението от мястото на инцидента. Все още изчезнало: Към настоящия момент продължава издирването на второто дете — 8-годишно момченце.

Ход на издирвателната операция

Операцията се координира на терен от директора на Областната дирекция на МВР-Кюстендил ст. комисар Райчо Омерски и областния управител Атанас Гергинов. Към 5:30 часа сутринта усилията са насочени към обхождане на речните брегове и коритото.

В мащабната акция участват:

Десетки служители на полицията и пожарната от Кюстендил и региона.

на полицията и пожарната от Кюстендил и региона. Специализиран аварийно-спасителен екип от Столична община, оборудван с моторна лодка, сонар и термокамери за нощно търсене.

от Столична община, оборудван с моторна лодка, сонар и термокамери за нощно търсене. Дронове и следови кучета , които претърсват труднодостъпните зони по поречието.

, които претърсват труднодостъпните зони по поречието. Местни доброволци и въдичари, познаващи опасните вирове и релефа на Струма в този участък.

Работата на екипите продължава без прекъсване до откриването на второто дете.

Източници: БНР, БНТ, bTV