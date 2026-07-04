A motorcycle crashed into a grain truck in Vratsa, a woman was seriously injured

A serious accident occurred in Vratsa. A woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance. The incident occurred in the early afternoon near the village of Lipnitsa. A grain truck was traveling in the direction of Vratsa on a secondary road, and behind it were two motorcycles, bTV reported.

The drivers attempted to overtake, but the second motorcycle crashed into the truck, the police said. The motorcyclist's companion was seriously injured, for whom a medical helicopter had to be called to the scene.

The driver was also taken to Sofia, but his condition is stable. The motorcyclists were traveling to a motorcycle rally in the Vratsa Balkan.