Morning block: Road conditions, borders, mountains and incidents in the country as of 7:00 a.m.

The republican roads in Bulgaria are in good condition, with the pavements mostly dry. Drivers should drive with increased caution in areas with summer repairs, especially on the "Thrace" highway, where joints are cleaned and the asphalt is renewed. The traffic congestion along the borders is traditional for the summer season with intense traffic towards Turkey and Serbia. The mountain conditions are excellent for tourism in the lower parts, and the fire services remain on high alert due to the high summer temperatures.

Road conditions and key measures of the RIA

The "Road Infrastructure" Agency coordinates several important changes in the organization of traffic:

Kresna Gorge (Road I-1): In order to ease traffic to Greece and reduce incidents, prohibition of right and left turns from the main road I-1 to the urban network of Kresna (ul. „Tsar Boris III“). Separating pegs are being installed again.

AM „Thrace“: The movement by 78th to 59th km (Pazardzhik district) in the direction of Sofia will be carried out only in the overtaking lane due to joint cleaning. Between 132nd and 135th km traffic towards Sofia is also phased into one lane due to asphalt repairs.

Road II-11 (Archar District): Between 11:00 and 12:00 today, roadside vegetation around the toll booths will be cleaned. Traffic will not stop, but a reasonable speed is required.

Temperature restrictions: When exceeding 35°C in the afternoon hours, the RIA stops heavy trucks over 20 tons on the main highways.

Border traffic (DG „Border Police“)

According to official data from the Ministry of Interior, traffic at Bulgarian border checkpoints reports the following levels:

Българо-турска граница: Изключително интензивен трафик за леки автомобили на изход през ГКПП „Капитан Андреево“

Българо-сръбска граница: Засилено движение на ГКПП „Калотина“ на вход и изход.

Българо-румънска граница: Движението по Дунав мост при Русе – Гюргево е напълно възстановено в двете платна след приключилия мащабен ремонт. Преминаването е нормално на всички останали пунктове на север.

Българо-гръцка граница: Нормален трафик в сутрешните часове. През „Рудозем“, „Златоград“, „Маказа“ и „Ивайловград“ се пропускат само превозни средства до 3,5 тона.

Условия за туризъм в планините

Планинската спасителна служба към БЧК съобщава за добри сутрешни условия за планински преходи:

Време: Слънчево със слаб до умерен вятър. Във високите части на Стара планина (района на връх Ботев) преминава лека мъгла.

Препоръка: Туристите да планират преходите си в по-ранните часове на деня, да носят достатъчно вода и да избягват откритите била следобед поради вероятност от локални купесто-дъждовни облаци.

Incidents: Prez izminaloto denonoschie nyama registered serious incidents with deaths or injuries to tourists.

Summary on disaster and fire

Main Directorate „Fire Safety and Protection of the Population“ and Пътна полизино обобщеват инфициите: