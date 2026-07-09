Kostadin Kostadinov: Within 2 months, Radev surpassed Borisov in lies

Bulgaria will not veto the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, as requested by Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

This is Radev's typical policy, he lies constantly. Within 2 months, he surpassed Borisov in lies. Borisov was known for saying one thing in the morning, another at lunchtime, and a third in the evening. Radev's behavior towards his voters is monstrous, I do not want to be in the place of these deceived people. This was stated by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

Who makes the promises

According to Kostadinov, there was no stated intention by Radev, since he is only the face of a project and does not make independent decisions.

"Last week, he heroically said about the veto of the 21st package of sanctions - "I will do it". To do something like this - he had to first veto the 20th package of sanctions, which lead to the economic consequences for Bulgaria. Our Prime Minister proved that his word is air. "Everything he said since May 8, not a single thing has happened," said Kostadinov.

Changes to the contract with "Botas"

In connection with the news from Turkey about the freezing of the contract between "Bulgargaz" and "Botas" for 15 months, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" expressed doubts about the veracity of what was reported as an agreement.

"The Turkish press is not talking about freezing, but about postponement. This means that after 15 months we have to pay the 264 million we owe. This is almost the entire accounting loss of "Bulgargaz" last year. At some point, after 15 months, we will hypothetically owe over half a billion. This amount is impossible to pay, if the Turks ask for it, maybe instead of paying them, we can give them 30-40% of "Bulgargaz", suggested Kostadin Kostadinov.

On the air of Bulgaria ON AIR, he expressed an assumption that Radev sold the "Black Sea" highway on a concession.

Kostadinov defined Bulgaria's position on the case as a "transport and logistics black hole".

"Radev has been explaining to us for 2.5 years that the contract is useful for Bulgaria and almost a breakthrough, the next moment he says he is freezing it, therefore it is not successful. It turns out that Prime Minister Radev saved us from the contract signed by President Radev. There was a formal prime minister in the official offices," Kostadinov noted.

The special manager in "Lukoil" and the changes in the EC

According to the leader of "Vazrazhdane", the ruling party should have abolished the institute of "special representative of the state", instead they made "a slight cosmetic repair and put in their own person".

The party insists on fully machine voting. According to Kostadinov, the biggest vote rigging occurs in the small sections of up to 200 people, in which voting is done with paper ballots.

"In over 2,200 small sections, GERB and DPS have always won by at least 80%. In the last elections, this vote went to Radev. It is basically a controlled vote there, he does not want this vote to go away. Radev is bringing back uncontrolled voting in Turkey, this is national treason for which he should be tried," Kostadin Kostadinov is categorical.