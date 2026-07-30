Initiative Committee sounds the alarm: We spent 560 million on eight consecutive snap elections, and Bulgarians at home

The Initiative Committee for the Introduction of Remote Electronic and Digital Voting “LET'S VOTE ELECTRONICALLY. EVERYONE.“ has taken an unprecedented action against the long-standing institutional silence.

"The first step towards fair elections is simple: to have no deceased people on the electoral lists. The full package of documents with a proposal for a change in the Electoral Code has already been submitted to the offices of the 52nd National Assembly (Entry No. PG-52-639-01-12), the Administration of the Council of Ministers (Entry No. 1677/26), the President (Entry No. 92-01-4), 2 Ombudsmen (Entry No. 9548), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Entry No. 26PR-2820) and the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation (Entry No. 92-00-385).

The Chairperson of the Initiative Committee Ivanka Ivanova also submitted the documents on site to the office of the Ministry of Defense (MO) with Entry No. 14-00-366 of 28.07.2026, with a request that the Minister, in his capacity as a member of the Cabinet, support the digital vote. The petition has been sent electronically to over 50 Bulgarian diplomatic missions abroad, higher education institutions and national media, and a written response has already been received from the Administration of the Council of Ministers (Issue No. RB-X 1677/26 of 24.07.2026), from the 52nd National Assembly (Issue No. PG-52-639-01-12/29.07.2026) and from the Rector of the Veliko Tarnovo University “St. St. Cyril and Methodius“ and from the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in London.

“The petition was officially submitted to us on November 15, 2022 with the support of over 7750 Bulgarian citizens from the country and around the world. The original signatures are in the Archives of the National Assembly, the Presidency and the Ombudsman. We have gone through a series of early parliamentary elections since then, but so far there has been no result, says Ivanka Ivanova.

The Initiative Committee is coming up with heavy financial and social arguments, which they sent to the CEC today. According to their calculations, so far the state has spent nearly 560 million leva from taxpayers' pockets on machines, paper ballots, fees, logistics and rentals of polling stations.

„Despite these colossal funds, the last elections proved the complete failure of the current system. Even with an extended election day until 9:00 p.m., mothers with small children, elderly people and working citizens in Bulgaria and abroad were forced to wait in lines for 5 hours, and many did not manage to get to the ballot boxes at all“, emphasizes the Chairman of the EC.

Progressive Bulgaria is ready to introduce 100% e-government with a majority in the 52nd National Assembly. Therefore, they can introduce e-voting in Bulgaria and abroad for all types of elections. Specifically, we propose:

1. An electronic application for submitting an application for remote voting, guaranteeing security and identification, (it actually exists and works for Bulgarians abroad)

2. Electronic ballot software with majority voting for all deputies from all parliamentary parties, which would give every citizen a real choice.

3. Partnership with GRAO for identification and verification of voter data in real time.

4. Updating the lists abroad. In the event of the death of a Bulgarian citizen abroad, we appeal to Bulgaria, through our diplomatic missions, to create a mechanism for receiving this information. Currently, this only happens if the relatives notify our mission. They need to be removed from the voter lists in order to guarantee the fairness of the vote abroad.

The petitioners are convinced that remote electronic voting will protect the constitutional right of absolutely every Bulgarian - both in the country and abroad. Change is for the people.

It is necessary to note the most important role of the Bulgarian voter - regardless of gender, race, education, religion and party affiliation. It is he who gives the Power and Trust and is the true sovereign in the state.

The goal is for the Bulgarian voter to go to vote in a good mood, to feel good and proud on election day. Because it is precisely high turnout that is the basis for a healthy parliament and stable governance of Bulgaria for the entire term. When the voter has the opportunity to vote easily, he, with his participation and high turnout, will eliminate another extraordinary parliamentary election, will prevent the state from falling into a non-working situation and will save hundreds of millions of leva. It will also eliminate the danger of invalid ballots and manipulated protocols and will eradicate the humiliating wait for hours.

The Initiative Committee remains available for dialogue and cooperation with the institutions in order to guarantee the constitutional right to vote of every Bulgarian citizen.

We hope that the 52nd National Assembly, the Central Election Commission and the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, as the guarantor of the Constitution, will implement electronic voting in Bulgaria.

For contacts and additional information: Ivanka Ivanova – Chair of the EC "LET'S VOTE ELECTRONICALLY. EVERYONE." BG: +359 878 872 843 / ES: +34 6222 64539 e-mail: [email protected]