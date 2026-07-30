Gabriel Valkov: We are going to Buzludzha with hope and incentive to fight

„We always go to Buzludzha with hope and incentive to fight inequalities and injustices. And in Bulgaria they are everywhere.“ This was stated by the chairman of the Youth Union of the BSP Gabriel Valkov to the Bulgarian National Radio.

In his words, the message is for unity and change: „Let's gather all the people on the left who want to change Bulgaria through the prism of a left-wing party. Including making a deeper change in the party in order to show a true alternative.“

According to him, many people in Bulgaria have been left without parliamentary representation. “We young people want to live in a fairer, more normal country, and at the moment we do not see any other party that would uphold these values of ours“, pointed out Valkov.

“Those who have decided to remain in the BSP see an alternative option. I believe that this alternative of ours will again be in parliament, because the country cannot remain without a left-wing party.”, Gabriel Valkov was categorical.