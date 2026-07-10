Summer traffic intensifies: Intense border traffic and complicated conditions in the mountains

As of 6:30 am on July 10, 2026, the road conditions in the country, traffic at border crossings and the disaster and accident situation remain dynamic, but under control. The traffic on the main roads is increasing due to the active summer season.

Here are the most important things you need to know before setting off on a road trip or to the mountains:

🚗 Road conditions and repairs

AM „Struma“ : Traffic in the area between km 155 and km 157 has been completely normalized. Yesterday's smoke from the large-scale fire near the villages of General Todorov and Levunovo has been eliminated, the fire has been extinguished and visibility is excellent.

: Traffic in the area between km 155 and km 157 has been completely normalized. Yesterday's smoke from the large-scale fire near the villages of General Todorov and Levunovo has been eliminated, the fire has been extinguished and visibility is excellent. AM „Trakia“ : Traffic from the 132nd to the 135th km in the lane in the direction of Sofia is carried out in stages in one lane due to asphalt pavement repairs. At km 52 in the direction of Sofia, traffic is also redirected only to the overtaking lane due to repair works.

: Traffic from the 132nd to the 135th km in the lane in the direction of Sofia is carried out in stages in one lane due to asphalt pavement repairs. At km 52 in the direction of Sofia, traffic is also redirected only to the overtaking lane due to repair works. Weekend Restrictions: Starting today (Friday, July 10) between 4:00 PM and 11:00 PM, restrictions will be introduced for the movement of certain vehicles in the direction of the “Kulata“ border checkpoint. in order to ease traffic.

🛂 Border traffic

According to the data of the Main Directorate “Border Police“:

The border with Serbia : At the checkpoint “Kalotina“ intense traffic at the entrance for cars and buses is reported.

: At the checkpoint “Kalotina“ intense traffic at the entrance for cars and buses is reported. Border with Turkey : Traffic at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint is extremely busy, mainly at the exit for cars and trucks, due to the increased summer traffic.

: Traffic at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint is extremely busy, mainly at the exit for cars and trucks, due to the increased summer traffic. Border with Romania : Traffic on the Danube Bridge at Ruse se is carried out normally in the dveta toll track of the adventure hastily repaired. Feribotnata platform Oryahovo - Becket both do not work for critically low level on the Danube River.

: Traffic on the Danube Bridge at Ruse se is carried out normally in the dveta toll track of the adventure hastily repaired. Feribotnata platform Oryahovo - Becket both do not work for critically low level on the Danube River. Gartsiya Border: The moment of traffic of the State Committee for the Presidium „Kulata“ and „Makaza“ e is normal, but se ochakva is seriously overshadowed in the next hour.

🌲 Conditions for tourism

Planinskata Salvation Service (PSS) kam BChK warning that conditions for tourism in Visokite parts (above 1800 meters) on Rila, Pirin, Vitosha and Stara Planina loshi.

Vav visokite zoni ima gusta mgla and spirit moderate to strong north Vyatar.

Saviors will be reminded for increased attention to the trail incident under the Vihren revolution (in locality „Kazan“), the tourist was seriously injured and transported with a medical helicopter.

В ниските часть на планините времето е по-защитно, но поста тебеветито.

🔥 Сводка от розажите и катастройите