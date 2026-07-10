MRDPW will unite data from the toll system, traffic cameras and control institutions

The state is preparing a large-scale unification of data from the toll system, traffic cameras and control institutions, which should strengthen control over road violations and the collection of road fees. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov in response to a question from NOVA.

According to him, a thorough analysis of the possibilities for the information collected from the different systems to be used jointly by state institutions is currently being carried out. “All the information that exists in the toll system should not just remain there. "Each institution should not work for itself, but all should work for the state and society," the minister said.

According to him, one of the main goals is to ensure more effective control over traffic on the republican road network, including speeding and unpaid tolls. "We want the state to monitor all violations. There is a problem with some trucks that try to avoid paying tolls - this must be stopped," Shishkov pointed out.

He explained that institutions from several ministries will be included in the process, with the ultimate goal being the creation of a unified system for information exchange and control. “The faster we can unify these systems, the greater the effect on both road safety and toll collection“, said the minister.

According to him, work on the project has already begun, but implementation will take time due to the necessary coordination between the various departments. “This cannot be done in one month. We are talking about unifying structures and data from four ministries. However, work is going in this direction“, stressed Shishkov.

He defined the project as part of a broader reform in the management of road control and toll collection. “Reforms must be done carefully, but also quickly enough. Every wrong step can cost us dearly. Therefore, the goal is to build a system that will have maximum effect both against road violators and against those who do not pay the due tolls“, said the minister.