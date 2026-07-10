In Yambol, BG-ALERT was activated due to the serious accident on the Trakia Motorway

The regional governor of Yambol, Georgi Chalakov, activated the BG-ALERT system for warning the population of danger due to the serious accident on the 311th kilometer of the Trakia Motorway.

Due to the incident, traffic is temporarily redirected. Cars in the direction of Burgas will be diverted at the Zimnitsa junction, on the I-6 road, through the Petolachkata junction and then continue to Burgas.

The Yambol Regional Administration calls on citizens to monitor current information about the road situation and plan their trips, taking into account the temporary traffic organization.

A little after 2 p.m. today, a truck traveling in the direction of Sofia crossed the guardrail on the "Trakia" highway, entered the oncoming lane and hit two passenger cars in which three people were traveling.

One person who was trapped in the passenger compartment of the car died, and two were injured. An air ambulance was sent for the injured.

Traffic on "Trakia" in the area of the incident is being diverted in both directions via the old Karnobat - Aytos - Burgas road.