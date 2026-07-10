Rectors-doyens call on the authorities not to allow dualism in the Council of Rectors

Several rectors of higher education institutions are establishing an organization called the Council of Rectors in parallel with the one that has existed for decades. They claim that the association is not the expression of the interests of higher education institutions before the state. They plan for the new organization to have the status of an advisory body to the Minister of Education. The invitation for their meeting on July 13 was sent by the rector of the National Sports Academy, Prof. Krasimir Petkov. It claims to be on behalf of the rectors of 27 higher education institutions, including Sofia University, NATFA "Krustyo Sarafov", technical institutions in Sofia and Varna, UNWE, medical institutions in Sofia, Plovdiv and Pleven, the Chemical Technology and Metallurgical Institute, etc.

In response, rectors - chairmen of the Council of Rectors over the years and members of its governing bodies distributed an open letter. We publish its text without editorial intervention:

With great bewilderment and indignation, we follow the public debate sparked by the challenge to the legal and public legitimacy of the Council of Rectors - the association that has united all Bulgarian higher education institutions for 33 years. This association, according to the Higher Education Act, is the only organization that officially expresses the common interests of the academic community before the state and, with its work and authority, has managed to become a real guardian and guarantor of academic autonomy during the years of transition.

In our capacity as rectors - doyens of Bulgarian higher education institutions and long-standing participants in the governing bodies of the Council of Rectors, we declare that there can be no doubts about the authenticity and compliance of the organization with the provisions of Art. 23 of the Higher Education Act.

We believe that any actions and initiatives that question these principles are an expression of attempts to break the unity of one of the most important offspring of democracy, which is our association. Through them, the experience accumulated over the years, the authority, legitimacy and international prestige of the Council of Rectors are put at stake in the name of vaguely stated goals and dubious interests.

During the years of our participation in the organization, there have been disputes between us of all kinds. The personal and ideological differences between us have sometimes been stark and difficult to reconcile. However, never - any rector - representative of a Bulgarian higher education institution has thought of questioning the membership of the university he leads in the association, much less of challenging the right to exist of the association itself as one and indivisible. In difficult times and circumstances, we have stood above our personal ambitions for the good of the institutions we lead - with a sense of responsibility for the prosperity of the entire academic community.

The acceptance of the publicly announced thesis that the organization, for the construction and development of which we have invested our efforts and capabilities - is different from the one regulated in the Higher Education Act, renders the entire history and achievements of the association meaningless and degrades it to a service unit of one or another department.

From the fact that over the past year we have observed attempts to systematically displace the Council of Rectors from its role as a unifier and to reduce its function to one similar to that performed by the many other associations of Bulgarian higher schools, we conclude that the interests of individuals who are unscrupulous towards the independence of the system of higher education and science are involved in promoting the ideas about its non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

We call on the Minister of Education and Science, the Parliamentary Committee on Education and Science and all other state bodies to take a clear and categorically negative attitude towards this alleged absurd dualism and to publicly distance themselves from the announced ideas for the formation of some vague new organization that claims to seize the role and functions of the general Council of Rectors, of which we were once a part.

Such an action is not only a matter of wisdom and foresight of the policies pursued by the current rulers, but also a mandatory condition for our acceptance into the European educational space, ensuring the independence of academic institutions and guaranteeing peace in relations between universities and the state.

Acad. Dr. Ivan Iliev - Rector of the University of Forestry (2016-2024), member of the Ethics Committee of the Council of Rectors (2022-2024)

Acad. Prof. Lachezar Traykov, MD, PhD - Rector of the Medical University - Sofia (2020-2024), Chairman of the Council of Rectors (2022-2024)

Corresponding Member Prof. Dr. Yordanka Kuzmanova - Rector of the Agricultural University - Plovdiv (1999-2007), Chairman of the Council of Rectors (2003-2008)

Corresponding Member Prof. Dr. Stefan Kostyanev, MD - Rector of the Medical University - Plovdiv (2011-2019)

Prof. Dr. Eng. Lyuben Totev - Rector of the University of Mining and Geology "St. Ivan Rilski" (2011-2019), Chairman of the Council of Rectors (2016-2020)

Prof. Dr. Plamen Legkostup - Rector of the Veliko Tarnovo University "St. Cyril and Methodius" (2007-2015), member of the Management Board (MB) of the Council of Rectors (2008-2012)

Prof. D.Sc. Stoyan Denchev - Rector of the University of Library Science and Information Technologies (2002-2018), Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Council of Rectors (2008-2012)

Prof. Dr. Zapryan Kozludzhov - Rector of Plovdiv University " Paisii Hilendarski" (2011-2019), member of the Board of the Council of Rectors (2012-2019), Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Council of Rectors (2014-2019)

Prof. Lachezar Dimitrov - Rector of the National Sports Academy "Vasil Levski" (2003-2012), member and vice-chairman of the Board of the Council of Rectors (2003-2008)

Prof. Nino Ninov - Rector of the University of Forestry (2003-2011), member of the Board of the Council of Rectors (2008-2011)

Prof. Dr. Iliya Gyudzhenov - Rector of the South-West University "Neofit Rilski" (1999-2007), member of the Board of the Council of Rectors (2003-2008)

Prof. D.Sc. (Econ.) Statti Stattev - Rector of the UNWE (2011-2019), vice-chairman of the Council of Rectors (2012-2020)

Prof. Dr. Stanislav Semerdzhiev - Rector of NATAFF "Krastyo Sarafov" (2003-2011; 2015-2024), member of the Board of the Council of Rectors (2008-2012; 2016-2020)

Prof. Dr. Neno Pavlov - Rector of the Academy of Economics "D. A. Tsenov" (1999-2007), Deputy Chairman of the Council of Rectors (2006-2008)

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Grigoriy Vazov - Rector of the Higher School of Insurance and Finance, member of the Board - Secretary General of the Council of Rectors (2012-2020)

Prof. Svetoslav Kokalov - Rector of the National Academy of Arts (2007-2015), member of the Board of the Council of Rectors (2011-2015)

Prof. Dr. Eng. Daniela Todorova - Rector of the Higher School of Transport "Todor Kableshkov" (2016-2025), member of the Control Council of the Council of Rectors (2022-2024)

Prof. Dr. Dimitar Tsanev - Rector of the National Academy of Music "Prof. Pancho Vladigerov" (2016-2020)

Prof. Dr. Mariana Murdjeva, MD - Rector of the Medical University - Plovdiv (2019-2023)

Prof. Dr. Viktor Zlatkov, MD - Rector of the Medical University - Sofia (2016-2020)

Prof. Dr. Vesselin Brezin - Rector of the University of Forestry (2011-2016), Manager of the "Scientific Research" Fund (2016-2018)

Prof. Dr. Hristo Bondzholov - Rector of the Veliko Tarnovo University "St. Cyril and Methodius" (2015-2023)

Prof. Dr. Lyubomir Halachev - Rector of the National Academy of Theatre and Film Arts "Krustyo Sarafov" (2011-2015)

Prof. Dr. Mariyana Ivanova - Rector of the Higher School of Agribusiness and Regional Development - Plovdiv (2019-2024)

Prof. Nikolay Drachev - Rector of the National Academy of Arts (2015-2019)