NRA employee driving at 200 km/h on Struma Motorway?

A National Revenue Agency (NRA) official vehicle was filmed driving at 200 km/h on the Struma Motorway, according to a report sent to P26.

According to the author of the report, the vehicle was driving at an extremely high speed, overtaking other road users and forcing them to vacate the left lane with its behavior. According to the victim of the attackers' arbitrariness, the driver drove aggressively, driving directly behind other cars, creating the conditions for a traffic accident (as you can see in the footage).

If the allegations in the report are confirmed, such behavior would constitute a serious violation of the Road Traffic Act and would put the lives and health of other road users at risk.

At the moment, it is not known whether an inspection has been carried out against the driver, as well as whether the car was in the performance of official duties during the incident, but even in the event of such, the car does not use the right of official cars or those related to the bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Traffic Police.

The question remains curious as to who and why allowed himself to drive dangerously and whether the NRA employee who was driving the car will be sanctioned or held liable.