Slavi Trifonov: Radev suffers from a split personality

Prime Minister Rumen Radev suffers from a split personality. And now I will prove it to you. This is stated on his Facebook profile by the leader of "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov adds:

To make it easier for you to understand me, I will personalize the two personalities of Rumen Radev in the following way - Rumen Radev, in Bulgaria and in front of the Bulgarians, I will call Rumen Radev BG, and Rumen Radev, the European, in front of Europe and the world, I will call Rumen Radev EU.

And look now what happens.

Rumen Radev BG says very clearly in parliament that he will veto the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. I quote: “Not only am I ready, I will do it. Simple and clear. Because I protect and defend the Bulgarian national interest.“ There is thunderous applause here from the Progressive Bulgaria parliamentary group. However, Rumen Radev EU at the NATO summit in Turkey does exactly the opposite. As proof, I will quote the words of his Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, said yesterday: “Bulgaria will not veto the 21st package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia.“ There is no stormy applause here, because the parliamentary group of Progressive Bulgaria is wondering what is going on.

I continue. Regarding the contract with Botas, Rumen Radev BG said, for the benefit of the Bulgarians, the following: “The contract with “Botas“ is frozen for 15 months.“ However, in Turkey, the Turkish press has apparently talked to Rumen Radev EU and says that payments under the contract with Botas are not frozen, but postponed for 15 months. Here, perhaps, we are confused and do not understand the difference between frozen payments and postponed payments. We also don't understand, after Rumen Radev BG claimed for so long that this contract is extremely profitable, why are we freezing or postponing them at all.

Third. Rumen Radev BG stated: “Bulgaria will not provide financial support for Ukraine this year.“ But Rumen Radev EU, at the same NATO summit, absolutely silently voted for a new loan for Ukraine in the amount of 70 billion. That is, Bulgaria will participate in providing these 70 billion and we will give money, not plums.

And look what happened. All of us who voted for Rumen Radev, including those who did not vote for him, got terribly lucky. Instead of one Rumen Radev, we got two. One for Bulgaria, the other for the world, and not one for the people! Congratulations!