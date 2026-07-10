Desislava Atanasova described the report distributed by the Ministry of Interior with the names of people related to Delyan Peevski's flights as "an Excel spreadsheet put together in 7 days".

Here's what the constitutional judge wrote on her Facebook profile:

On July 3, I published official documents about my trip on a Turkish Airlines civil flight from Sofia Airport to Istanbul Airport.

I also published official certificates from the Bulgarian and Turkish authorities competent for border control. They indisputably certify the dates of my exit and entry across the state borders of the two countries and my residence in the Republic of Turkey.

I also have other documents.

I assess the report distributed in the public domain as an Excel spreadsheet with false content regarding my data, assembled over seven days.