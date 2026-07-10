Major General Alexander Alexandrov - the second Bulgarian cosmonaut - has passed away. This was announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Facebook:

Major General Alexander Alexandrov has left us - a Bulgarian cosmonaut, a distinguished military pilot and a worthy son of Bulgaria.

Major General Alexandrov belongs to that generation of Bulgarian officers for whom duty to the Motherland, professional mastery and the pursuit of knowledge and development were the highest values. His flight into space in 1988 was not only an exceptional achievement in his personal professional path, but also a historic moment for Bulgaria, which affirmed the authority of our country among the countries with contributions to space exploration.

As a pilot and officer, he left behind an example of discipline, courage and dedication. His work is part of the glorious history of Bulgarian aviation and the traditions of people who dedicated their lives to conquering the sky and expanding human horizons.

At this difficult moment, I express my most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Major General Alexander Alexandrov. May his example remain alive for all who follow the path of knowledge, honor and service to the Fatherland.

A tribute to his bright memory!