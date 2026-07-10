Yavor Gechev on the budget: We will have to suffer the stupid things we have done, reforms - next year

Whatever comes out on the topic of flights, we see that society and the media are sensitive. It turned out that the reports include people who were previously announced to have traveled. We are still waiting for data from partner countries on who boarded the flights in question. This was stated by MP Yavor Gechev from "Progressive Bulgaria" in the program "From the Day" on BNT.

This will prove that he has a glamorous lifestyle. We understood that there was a signal that the GDBOP was working on, about undeclared cash flows, he added.

The report is not from Minister Demerdzhiev, but from the police. Minister Demerdzhiev's word carries weight and does not allow for interpretations. That is why I think that more interesting things will come out in the case, said Gechev.

There is a purposeful circumvention of the “Magnitsky“ sanctions. The US will decide whether to expand them, he pointed out.

It is a success that we managed to write a budget in a short time. It largely reflects an accounting entry of funds already spent. It is an achievement. People have perceived this budget as one that must be passed. Real reforms will be able to begin with the next budget, explained Yavor Gechev.

The truth must come out, let us suffer the stupidities we have done. The next budget must be more ambitious. This budget will be effective in the next five months. The accusations we hear every day are the work of the opposition. We have enough of our own sins, we do not need someone else's. You will see our policies next year, the MP assured.

Regarding the criticism that the budget increases the burden on citizens, the MP stated that the most vulnerable groups are not affected.

“I don't think the biggest problem is the change in the maximum social security income. Yes, this affects people with the highest incomes, but socially vulnerable groups are not affected. We have not touched their incomes. Civil servants should gradually be equated with the rules that apply to everyone else, and when we started to do exactly that, we were accused again“, Gechev pointed out.

Regarding “Rheinmetall“, Gechev said that it is a strategic investor and no one has terminated the contract. We say that the contract is not financially secured. The SAFE funds will not be enough. We cannot find information on the basis of what the announced prices are.