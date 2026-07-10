Cornelia Ninova: The healthcare budget is dangerous for health!

The healthcare budget is dangerous for health! It sounds absurd, but it is a fact. This was stated on her Facebook profile by the leader of "Rebellious Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova and added:

Today, the deputies are adopting the NHIF budget. Forget that "Progressive Bulgaria" will break the old model of theft and addiction. On the contrary - they are building on it.

🪎Even more money goes to a smaller population.

1. 10% more for medicines. But, private hospitals will negotiate directly with whoever they want and will not hold tenders, unlike state and municipal ones. Then let's not wonder why the same medicine in one hospital is 30 euros, and in another 430. This is how the health fund is drained. The condition for corruption is written into the progressives' law itself.

2. More money for hospital care. The current absolutely vicious model of clinical pathways remains. We have 2,400,000 hospitalized. Can you imagine how half of the Bulgarian people are in hospital. One person turned out to have been in hospital 56 times, without him knowing. Zero reforms!

3. The co-payment for everything and nothing remains.

4. With a higher budget, the salaries of doctors, nurses, orderlies, young specialists, general practitioners in remote areas are frozen. Noooooo, there are still 40,000 euros and up in salaries for directors of loss-making hospitals. And these are not the previous ones. These are the current rulers - Radev and "Progressive Bulgaria".

They quickly forgot to fight the oligarchy and stop theft. On the contrary, they went to a higher level than the Boris model - they legalize corruption through the budget.

More and more people ask me if there is an alternative. There is, but it requires courage and intelligence. Progressives have neither. They are greedy and dependent.

Here is what needs to be done to have quality, accessible and fair healthcare.

1. Hospitals should not be commercial companies.

2. The system of clinical pathways should be radically changed. Salaries should be deducted from their value.

3. A special regulation for the salaries of everyone in the system - from the orderly to the director. With tables!

4. Centralized auctions for medicines in the Ministry of Health, and not each hospital holding them on its own and setting maximum prices. To hit the white mafia.

5. An electronic file for everyone and everyone to be able to check how many, what and where procedures are conducted in their name.

6. A special program for training missing staff - nurses and doctors.

7. Special attention to young doctors, so that we can retain them. Specializations should be taken over by the state, and then doctors should be obliged to work for Bulgarian hospitals for a certain period.

Healthcare is a key element of national security. There is a pit in which 5 billion euros are sinking in an unreformed corruption environment. It could be different. But they cannot. Nor do they know how. Nor do they want to. Nor can they. Withdraw their catastrophic budget.