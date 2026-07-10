Prof. Rumen Draganov: The outflow of tourists on the native Black Sea coast is due to oversupply

We are observing the same picture for the fourth year in a row - we cannot reach the numbers from 2019 on the sea. And this year there is an outflow compared to last year. For me, the reason is oversupply. We do not stop building hotels, hotels, hotels. For me, sooner or later it will come to the point that hotels and restaurants will stop working. I do not see any thought of unified actions by the business in the field of tourism on the sea. We must realize that if there is tourism, this will lead to the opening of jobs and revenues in the treasury. He said this on the show "The Day Live" on NOVA NEWS the executive director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasts in Tourism, Prof. Rumen Draganov, who commented on the outflow of tourists on the native Black Sea coast.

"The state can support charter flights, but this does not guarantee that German tourists will board these flights. Charter flights are dying out. Now everyone can buy a ticket for the low-cost airline over the phone and keep their sleep. Bulgarians travel like this. If someone has to pay for charter flights, it is the business that will make money from these tourists. Tourism should support the local economy and producers. When you go to Italy, you only drink Italian wine. It is not like that in our country. Instead of drinking only Bulgarian wine, there is all kinds in the restaurants. The salad is with tomatoes from Turkey, onions from Poland and feta cheese from Greece. There is nothing Bulgarian. This is unacceptable", he was categorical.

"Overall, tourism is doing well. We are standing stable and can reach 13.9 million foreign tourists this year. Sofia and Plovdiv are overcrowded, unlike the sea. Security is number one in terms of tourism. If, God forbid, a war starts in the Black Sea, tourism will be reset. For me, the Minister of Tourism is doing well," concluded Prof. Rumen Draganov.