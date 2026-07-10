Shishkov on the Trakia Motorway accident: The driver is not visible in the photos from the toll cameras. There is some manipulation

The driver is not visible in the photos from the toll cameras, there is obviously some manipulation, said the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov at the scene of the truck accident on the Trakia Motorway, in which one person died and two were injured.

“We will check the barriers again. What is happening with the trucks, the way they move on the roads, is very disturbing. Within a few weeks, several very strange accidents with trucks have occurred. They enter at an atypical angle and go through the barriers, the minister commented. According to him, this is the problem, because no one expects the trucks to enter at such an angle. The problem is not in the barriers, but in the attitude of the truck drivers. The drivers behave inadequately on the roads“, said Shishkov.

According to him, all ministries are working very actively so that control can be unified. Toll has one information, and the traffic police - another. We can contact each other, but we have to do it in real time, said Shishkov.