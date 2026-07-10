Prof. Bliznashki: The oligarchy brought Radev to power

The questions surrounding the constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova do not subside. Constitutional law professor and former acting prime minister Prof. Georgi Bliznashki stated on "Denyat ON AIR" that most of the leaders of the parties who are now giving him out as extreme opponents of Desislava Atanasova have signed her candidacy for constitutional judge.

"It is difficult to prove who went where and why they traveled. You need to have very reliable evidence," he emphasized.

"After several years of Peevski's name being repeated non-stop, in the end things came down to private jet flights. The people who are going to clear the terrain should have been better prepared - they are busying us with a spicy story," Bliznashki also told Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the fight with the oligarchy is something very strange, since it is "it has brought today's rulers to power".

"The oligarchy has an objective existence. The question is whether we will force them to follow any rules of the game. There was a time when the state could control them, then they themselves began to form governments. The oligarchy should not be allowed to control political life. If you declare war on the oligarchy, you are doomed," the former caretaker prime minister emphasized. In his words, we are spinning in a vicious circle and the people who pull the strings live with the thought that they have very cleverly outplayed history and their children and grandchildren are taking the path as fighters against corruption.

"Since the 90s, they have exercised control over events, attacks on the Constitution. My concern is the survival of the democratic Constitution of Bulgaria. The same people brought Borisov to power and are removing him from power. Rumen Radev's new party should be in power, they live with the thought that they will take control of the institutions. I doubt it very much", commented Bliznashki. The interlocutor sounded the alarm that Bulgaria is entering a debt spiral, and our external debt exceeds 60 billion.

"They tell us beautiful stories, but money is being withdrawn all the time", pointed out Bliznashki. He emphasized that the "Magnitsky" law cannot be applied in our country and we must sort things out ourselves, and not refer to American laws.

"If we want to be a serious country, we must have statesmen, not charlatans and scoundrels", insisted Bliznashki. The guest noted that the big problem is with the SJC.

"The idea of the judiciary being independent and self-governing is a concept that has never found a place in our geographical latitudes. These are things for civilized countries. The issues with judicial reform are extremely complicated. Not a single file was opened in the field of justice. I see what the remnants of the former "State Security" are doing and how they are becoming more arrogant and brazen," he analyzed. Bliznashki added that they will renew the composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, but everything is very conditional, because complex mechanisms of incompatibilities must be implemented. The former caretaker prime minister concluded by saying that Bulgaria is facing very serious problems and the entire national potential must be mobilized.

"You cannot divide the nation for 10 years and now seek unity. Radev's mentor must be held accountable because he has been working against the state for 10-15 years. They are trying to return us to the starting position. They cannot defend national interests," Bliznashki said.